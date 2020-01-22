Edison Spuds Egypt Offshore Well

Oil and gas exploration firm Edison has reportedly started drilling operations at its North Thekah concession offshore Egypt.

According to what appears to be Edison's press release circulated online, Edison started drilling on January 18, 2020 in the Mediterranean Sea block.

The drilling operation is being conducted by the Maersk Discoverer semi-submersible drilling rig, hired for one-well (plus options) in July 2019.

Per the press release, this is the first exploration well in the North Thekah concession located in the Egyptian eastern Mediterranean waters.

Edison Exploration and Production holds a 100 percent working interest in the offshore block.

The drilling operation is estimated to take two months when Edison expects to reach the reservoir target Ameeq-1X situated at a total depth of 5,200 meters with 982 meters of water depth.