Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

New Contracts for DOF in Australia

January 22, 2020

Skandi Singapore - Image by Bahnfrend- Wikimedia Commonst - Shared under CC BY-SA 4.0 license
Skandi Singapore - Image by Bahnfrend- Wikimedia Commonst - Shared under CC BY-SA 4.0 license

Norwegian offshore support vessel owner DOF Subsea has said it has won several-contract awards in the Asia Pacific region.

"DOF Subsea is pleased to announce several contract-awards in the APAC region, securing further vessel and resource utilization in Q1 and the first part of Q2 2020," the company said Wednesday.

The contracts, for undisclosed clients in Australia, will see Skandi Singapore start subsea project operations during Q1 2020 for two major operators in the region over a period of 50-60 days, DOF Subsea said. The Skandi Singapore is a 2011-built dive support vessel.

Mons Aase, CEO of DOF Subsea, said, "These are important awards for DOF Subsea and continue to build backlog from [previously] reported wins in Q1 2020, all of which secure good utilization for our vessel and resources in the Asia Pacific Region. We look forward to working with our key clients to deliver safe and successful projects."

It is unclear which exactly other contract wins in Q1 2020 the CEO was referring to. The last contract revealed by DOF Subsea - apart from the deals on Wednesday - was the one announced in December 2019, when DOF Subsea said it had secured a two-month contract with an unnamed, international energy client in Africa.

Vessels Australia/NZ

Related Offshore News

Image by BP

Egypt: BP to Bring Raven Project Online by 2020 End
Noble Clyde Boudreaux - Image by Jeremy Abercrombie - Marine Traffic

Noble Corp. Offshore Rig Duo Gets More Drilling Time


Trending Offshore News

COSL Prospector - Image by MAnthun - MarineTraffic

OMV 'Accidentally' Cuts Drill Pipe Off New Zealand
Drilling
Prelude FLNG - Image by CapTom - MarineTraffic

Prelude FLNG Shut Down
Energy

Sponsored

Elixir Energy well positioned to meet China’s booming natural gas demand

Elixir Energy well positioned to meet China’s booming natural gas demand

Insight

UK, Norway Purses Blow Wind in Equinor Sails

UK, Norway Purses Blow Wind in Equinor Sails

Video

Ocean Infinity Launches Armada

Ocean Infinity Launches Armada

Current News

Colombia: Ecopetrol, Shell in Deepwater Team-Up

Colombia: Ecopetrol, Shell in Deepwater Team-Up

Oil Falls as Russia Needs Time on More OPEC+ Cuts

Oil Falls as Russia Needs Time on More OPEC+ Cuts

Premier Oil Files FPSO Removal Plan for North Sea Field

Premier Oil Files FPSO Removal Plan for North Sea Field

Latin America, Africa Keep January Offshore Rig Count Up

Latin America, Africa Keep January Offshore Rig Count Up

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine