APM Terminals to Support Premier Oil's Drilling in Brazil

January 21, 2020

Offshore support terminal operator Brasco, a Wilson Sons Group company, has partnered with APM Terminals Pecém to set up a temporary logistics base at the Pecém Industrial and Port Complex. 

It will be the first offshore port support operation to take place in Ceará, Brazil, APM Terminals said Monday.

Scheduled to start in the first half of 2020, the logistics base will support the drilling of a well in block CE-M-717, located in the Ceará Basin. The block is operated by the UK-Based company Premier Oil.

Among the services to be provided by the logistics base are cargo receiving and storage, water supply and other consumables for the offshore rig, as well as waste management and tank cleaning.

As previously reported by OEDigital, Premier Oil has chartered the Valaris DS-9 drillship for its Brazilian drilling program to drill the Berimbau/Maraca stacked prospects at CE-M-717 block in the Ceara Basin.

According to the company, the well is scheduled to spud in the third quarter of 2020 and is targeting an unrisked resource of 300 mmbbls gross.

Premier is the operator of the block with a 50 percent interest. Apart from CE-M-717, Premier operates the CE-M665 block with a 50% stake, and it also has a 30% ownership in Total's CE-M-661 block.

