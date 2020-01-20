Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Petronas Carigali Charters Perdana AHTS

January 20, 2020

For illustration only; Perdana Adventurer vessel, Image by Graham Curran (Marine Traffic)
Malaysian oil company Petronas Carigali has chartered an anchor handling tug supply vessel from Perdana Petroleum.
The vessel already started its contract with Petronas Carigali on December 24, 2019 but it is only on Monday, January 20, that Perdana announced the deal.

Under the agreement, Perdana's AHTS will stay with Petronas for 192 days. Perdana said the value of the contract was RM9.0 million ($2,2 million).

"[Perdana Petroleum] shall provide the AHTS vessel with crews and equipment to perform 24-hour services for assisting and/or servicing drilling rigs, offshore installation, derrick barges, towing and anchor jobs," Perdana said.

The Malaysian vessel owner, which owns eight AHTS units, did not say which vessel exactly would be used for the job.

