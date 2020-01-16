Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Equinor Gets OK for North Sea Pilot Hole

January 16, 2020

West Hercules rig - Photographer: Ole Jørgen Bratland/Equinor
West Hercules rig - Photographer: Ole Jørgen Bratland/Equinor

Norway's Equinor has been given regulatory approval to drill in a block in the Norwegian sector of the North Sea using a Seadrill drilling rig.

The Petroleum Safety Authority Norway has given its consent for exploration drilling in the block 30/2. We have given Equinor Energy (Equinor) consent for exploration drilling in block 30/2 in the North Sea.

"We have now given the company consent to drill pilot hole 30/2-U-1 using the West Hercules semi-submersible drilling facility," PSA Norway said Wednesday.

The pilot hole is located north-west of the Huldra field in the North Sea, in a water depth of 142 meters. Equinor estimates that the drilling will take three days.

The pilot hole will be drilled by Seadrill's West Hercules semi-submersible drilling rig built in 2008.

Drilling Europe Rigs Shallow Water

Related Offshore News

Saipem 7000 (Photo: Saipem)

Saipem Scoops $500+ Mln EPCI Contracts
Big lift: a Fred Olsen Windcarrier wind installation vessel; Courtesy: Fred Olsen Windcarrier

UK, Norway Purses Blow Wind in Equinor Sails


Trending Offshore News

COSL Prospector - Image by MAnthun - MarineTraffic

OMV 'Accidentally' Cuts Drill Pipe Off New Zealand
Drilling
Prelude FLNG - Image by CapTom - MarineTraffic

Prelude FLNG Shut Down
Energy

Sponsored

Elixir Energy well positioned to meet China’s booming natural gas demand

Elixir Energy well positioned to meet China’s booming natural gas demand

Insight

UK, Norway Purses Blow Wind in Equinor Sails

UK, Norway Purses Blow Wind in Equinor Sails

Video

Ocean Infinity Launches Armada

Ocean Infinity Launches Armada

Current News

Colombia: Ecopetrol, Shell in Deepwater Team-Up

Colombia: Ecopetrol, Shell in Deepwater Team-Up

Oil Falls as Russia Needs Time on More OPEC+ Cuts

Oil Falls as Russia Needs Time on More OPEC+ Cuts

Premier Oil Files FPSO Removal Plan for North Sea Field

Premier Oil Files FPSO Removal Plan for North Sea Field

Latin America, Africa Keep January Offshore Rig Count Up

Latin America, Africa Keep January Offshore Rig Count Up

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine