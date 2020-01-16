Equinor Gets OK for North Sea Pilot Hole

Norway's Equinor has been given regulatory approval to drill in a block in the Norwegian sector of the North Sea using a Seadrill drilling rig.

The Petroleum Safety Authority Norway has given its consent for exploration drilling in the block 30/2. We have given Equinor Energy (Equinor) consent for exploration drilling in block 30/2 in the North Sea.

"We have now given the company consent to drill pilot hole 30/2-U-1 using the West Hercules semi-submersible drilling facility," PSA Norway said Wednesday.

The pilot hole is located north-west of the Huldra field in the North Sea, in a water depth of 142 meters. Equinor estimates that the drilling will take three days.

The pilot hole will be drilled by Seadrill's West Hercules semi-submersible drilling rig built in 2008.