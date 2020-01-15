Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Havila Clinches Deals For Offshore Vessel Duo

January 15, 2020

Havila Crusader / Image by Alan Jamieson - Flickr; Shared under CC BY 2.0 license
Havila Crusader / Image by Alan Jamieson - Flickr; Shared under CC BY 2.0 license

Norwegian offshore vessel owner Havila Shipping has scored two offshore vessel contracts in the North Sea region.

First, Havila on Wednesday morning said it had entered into a contract with an unnamed UK oil company for the platform supply vessel Havila Crusader.

The platform supplier will support the oil company for two wells. This is expected to take one year to complete. The operator will have options to extend the charter for seven more wells, which should keep the vessel busy for more than two years, not counting the original contract.

According to available information, the vessel has been in the spot market for a couple of months following the expiration of a term contract it had had with Allseas

The Havila Crusader will embark on its new contract within a week. 

Furthermore, in a separate statement, Havila said it had signed a contract for its Havila Jupiter AHTS vessel in the North Sea.

Without disclosing the identity of the client, Havila said that the Havila Jupiter would start the contract in March. The contract is for a firm period of 70 days, with optional periods of up to 35

As per September 30, 2019, Havila operated 23 vessels, of which 14 PSVs, 5 AHTS, 3 Subsea, and 1 RRV.

Vessels Europe

Related Offshore News

Image by BP

Egypt: BP to Bring Raven Project Online by 2020 End
Energean Power FPSO Hull during the launch in October 2019 - Image by Energean

Energean Braces for Coronavirus Impact on FPSO Delivery


Trending Offshore News

COSL Prospector - Image by MAnthun - MarineTraffic

OMV 'Accidentally' Cuts Drill Pipe Off New Zealand
Drilling
Prelude FLNG - Image by CapTom - MarineTraffic

Prelude FLNG Shut Down
Energy

Sponsored

Elixir Energy well positioned to meet China’s booming natural gas demand

Elixir Energy well positioned to meet China’s booming natural gas demand

Insight

UK, Norway Purses Blow Wind in Equinor Sails

UK, Norway Purses Blow Wind in Equinor Sails

Video

Ocean Infinity Launches Armada

Ocean Infinity Launches Armada

Current News

Colombia: Ecopetrol, Shell in Deepwater Team-Up

Colombia: Ecopetrol, Shell in Deepwater Team-Up

Oil Falls as Russia Needs Time on More OPEC+ Cuts

Oil Falls as Russia Needs Time on More OPEC+ Cuts

Premier Oil Files FPSO Removal Plan for North Sea Field

Premier Oil Files FPSO Removal Plan for North Sea Field

Latin America, Africa Keep January Offshore Rig Count Up

Latin America, Africa Keep January Offshore Rig Count Up

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine