Havila Clinches Deals For Offshore Vessel Duo

Norwegian offshore vessel owner Havila Shipping has scored two offshore vessel contracts in the North Sea region.

First, Havila on Wednesday morning said it had entered into a contract with an unnamed UK oil company for the platform supply vessel Havila Crusader.

The platform supplier will support the oil company for two wells. This is expected to take one year to complete. The operator will have options to extend the charter for seven more wells, which should keep the vessel busy for more than two years, not counting the original contract.

According to available information, the vessel has been in the spot market for a couple of months following the expiration of a term contract it had had with Allseas

The Havila Crusader will embark on its new contract within a week.

Furthermore, in a separate statement, Havila said it had signed a contract for its Havila Jupiter AHTS vessel in the North Sea.

Without disclosing the identity of the client, Havila said that the Havila Jupiter would start the contract in March. The contract is for a firm period of 70 days, with optional periods of up to 35

As per September 30, 2019, Havila operated 23 vessels, of which 14 PSVs, 5 AHTS, 3 Subsea, and 1 RRV.



