Semco-Bladt JV To Build Substation For Mayflower Wind

Mayflower Wind Energy has hired a Semco-Bladt joint venture to build and deliver a substation for the Mayflower Wind project offshore Nantucket, Massachusetts.

Bladt Industries and Semco Maritime have formed a joint venture for the design and construction of the 1,200 MW offshore substation for Mayflower Wind Energy, which is a joint venture between Shell New Energies and EDPR.

The offshore substation will consist of a topside of 4,700 tons and a 3,000 tons jacket foundation. The project scope comprises engineering, procurement and construction works, including steel structure and jacket foundation by Bladt Industries, as well as design, procurement and installation of electrical equipment, auxiliary systems and inter-array cables by Semco Maritime.

The offshore substation is scheduled for delivery from Bladt Industries’ site in Denmark in 2024. Details on the financial value of the contract were not disclosed.

The Mayflower Wind offshore wind project is slated for a startup in 2025. Once in operation, the project will provide enough electricity to power approximately half a million homes in the state and eliminate 1.7 metric tons of CO2 emissions annually.

Michael Brown, Chief Financial Officer, Mayflower Wind Energy said: "Mayflower Wind is focused on launching a safe and reliable offshore wind project to help meet Massachusetts’s greenhouse gas reduction goals. We look forward to working with Bladt Industries and Semco Maritime – companies with a proven track-record in the industry. Recent changes to U.S. tax law now allow projects that meet qualification standards in 2020 to secure Federal Investment Tax Credits at the 18% level. This contract is a key step for us to meet these standards and secure tax credits that would ultimately result in a lower rate for electricity customers in Massachusetts."



