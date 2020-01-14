Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

James Fisher Sister Companies Merge

January 14, 2020

(Photo: James Fisher Offshore)
(Photo: James Fisher Offshore)

Offshore services firm James Fisher Offshore (JFO) said it is consolidating its services with those of its sister company James Fisher Subsea Excavation (JFSE). The merger brings subsea excavation services company JFSE under the JFO banner.

Jack Davidson, MD of JFO, said, “The merger with JFSE is a really exciting development for JFO, better placing us to deliver the innovative and integrated solutions our customers need and expect across a wider geographic and sector range - delivering significant time and cost savings.

“The key management team remains in place and integration is well underway.”

Decommissioning will continue to be a key focus, JFO said, with opportunities presnted for both companies in 2019 set to continue throughout 2020 under the JFO banner. The amalgamation also presents a growth opportunity in the UK offshore renewables market, the company said.

Mergers & Acquisitions Offshore Energy Subsea Industry News

Related Offshore News

Saipem 7000 (Photo: Saipem)

Saipem Scoops $500+ Mln EPCI Contracts
Noble Clyde Boudreaux - Image by Jeremy Abercrombie - Marine Traffic

Noble Corp. Offshore Rig Duo Gets More Drilling Time


Trending Offshore News

COSL Prospector - Image by MAnthun - MarineTraffic

OMV 'Accidentally' Cuts Drill Pipe Off New Zealand
Drilling
Prelude FLNG - Image by CapTom - MarineTraffic

Prelude FLNG Shut Down
Energy

Sponsored

Elixir Energy well positioned to meet China’s booming natural gas demand

Elixir Energy well positioned to meet China’s booming natural gas demand

Insight

UK, Norway Purses Blow Wind in Equinor Sails

UK, Norway Purses Blow Wind in Equinor Sails

Video

Ocean Infinity Launches Armada

Ocean Infinity Launches Armada

Current News

Colombia: Ecopetrol, Shell in Deepwater Team-Up

Colombia: Ecopetrol, Shell in Deepwater Team-Up

Oil Falls as Russia Needs Time on More OPEC+ Cuts

Oil Falls as Russia Needs Time on More OPEC+ Cuts

Premier Oil Files FPSO Removal Plan for North Sea Field

Premier Oil Files FPSO Removal Plan for North Sea Field

Latin America, Africa Keep January Offshore Rig Count Up

Latin America, Africa Keep January Offshore Rig Count Up

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine