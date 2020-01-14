Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Shelf Drilling Finds Work for Ex-Maersk Jack-Up

January 14, 2020

Maersk Completer (renamed to Shelf Drilling Enterprise) jack-up rig. Source: Maersk Drilling
Maersk Completer (renamed to Shelf Drilling Enterprise) jack-up rig. Source: Maersk Drilling

The U.S. oil major Chevron has chartered a Shelf Drilling jack-up drilling rig on a long-term deal. Chevron will use the rig in Thailand.

Shelf Drilling said on Tuesday that Chevron Thailand had contracted the Shelf Drilling Enterprise jack-up unit. 

The contract with Chevron is expected to begin in August 2020 and will run through April 2020. The contract value, including mobilization fee, is estimated to $59 million. Chevron will have an option to extend the deal further.

Shelf Drilling has recently bought the rig (then known as the Maersk completer) from Maersk Drilling. The offshore rig for which Shelf Drilling paid $38 million has been stacked in Singapore since 2017.

"Including the purchase price, subsequent reactivation and contract-specific upgrades, the estimated all-in delivered cost of the rig is US$81 million," Shelf Drilling said Monday.

David Mullen, Chief Executive Officer, Shelf Drilling, said: "We are excited to further expand our business with Chevron and operations in the Gulf of Thailand. The contract award reconfirms the operating capabilities of the entire team at Shelf Drilling and our ability to deliver value to our customers."

He added. "We believe our latest rig acquisition and underlying contract demonstrate our disciplined approach to capital spending and our focus on generating returns for our investors."  

Drilling Asia Rigs Shallow Water Thailand

Related Offshore News

Image by BP

Egypt: BP to Bring Raven Project Online by 2020 End
Noble Clyde Boudreaux - Image by Jeremy Abercrombie - Marine Traffic

Noble Corp. Offshore Rig Duo Gets More Drilling Time


Trending Offshore News

COSL Prospector - Image by MAnthun - MarineTraffic

OMV 'Accidentally' Cuts Drill Pipe Off New Zealand
Drilling
Prelude FLNG - Image by CapTom - MarineTraffic

Prelude FLNG Shut Down
Energy

Sponsored

Elixir Energy well positioned to meet China’s booming natural gas demand

Elixir Energy well positioned to meet China’s booming natural gas demand

Insight

UK, Norway Purses Blow Wind in Equinor Sails

UK, Norway Purses Blow Wind in Equinor Sails

Video

Ocean Infinity Launches Armada

Ocean Infinity Launches Armada

Current News

Colombia: Ecopetrol, Shell in Deepwater Team-Up

Colombia: Ecopetrol, Shell in Deepwater Team-Up

Oil Falls as Russia Needs Time on More OPEC+ Cuts

Oil Falls as Russia Needs Time on More OPEC+ Cuts

Premier Oil Files FPSO Removal Plan for North Sea Field

Premier Oil Files FPSO Removal Plan for North Sea Field

Latin America, Africa Keep January Offshore Rig Count Up

Latin America, Africa Keep January Offshore Rig Count Up

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine