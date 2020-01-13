Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Seatools Wins Taiwan offshore Gig

January 13, 2020

Image: Seatools
Image: Seatools

Dutch subsea technology company Seatools  has won a contract to design and deliver a piling template hydraulic and instrumentation system to be used on an offshore wind farm in Taiwan.

According to Seatools, the order was placed by ”an undisclosed engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) player”.

Jan Frumau, Managing Director at Seatools said: “We are proud to have obtained this contract from another prominent player in global offshore operations. Our client will benefit from Seatools’ exclusive track record in this field and enjoy our leading-edge equipment to accomplish efficient piling operations.”

Pile installation will take place in the second quarter of 2020. During this phase, the pre-piling template will accurately position and guide the pin piles.

Meanwhile, the integrated instrumentation package includes a wide range of survey equipment to monitor every step of the installation process in real time. The package also enables post-pile installation surveys and ensures that narrowly set installation tolerances are met.

The contract comprises the complete mechanical, electric, hydraulic, and software design of the pile template’s hydraulic and instrumentation system.

Equipment design will substantially draw on recently completed piling equipment projects, which have demonstrated excellent reliability and availability. Under extreme shock loads the packages contributed to uninterrupted offshore piling operations.

During the project Seatools will continue expanding its unique subsea piling equipment toolbox. As an example of toolbox expansion serves an innovative, highly automated system that will perform absolute and relative post pile elevation measurements to deliver exceptionally accurate metrological data within extremely short time frames.

Due to shock loads experienced during previous offshore piling operations, the system will also feature an extremely robust and extensively tested system design that ensures equipment performance in the field.

