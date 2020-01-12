Saipem Contracts Cathie for NnG

The offshore geoscience and geotechnical engineering consultancy Cathie Group has secured a contract by the Italian oil and gas contractor Saipem to provide geotechnical assistance for the Neart na Gaoithe (NnG) offshore wind project in the UK.



The project has the potential to generate 450MW of renewable energy, enough power to supply around 375,000 Scottish homes and will offset over 400,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions each year.



Cathie has also played a key role in the characterization and interpretation of the geophysical and geotechnical data, and the drafting of Geotechnical Interpretative Report alongside providing specialist support in the certification of the proposed foundation design methods.



Cathie has been involved in the NnG wind farm since 2011, supporting the initial stages of development. Over approximately 8 years, they have provided geophysical and geotechnical survey consultancy, seabed risk management, and ground modelling. The whole-life cycle engagement and intimate knowledge of the seabed conditions has delivered tangible value to Saipem in terms of efficient design methods.



Victor Terente, UK Engineering Manager at Cathie said, “We’re glad to be a part of the NnG offshore wind farm, providing dedicated support not only during the initial investigation stages but also during the wind farm foundation design process. We are confident that our geotechnical assistance will help achieving the certification of the proposed geotechnical design of the piles.”



Gareth Ellery, Business Development Director, added, “The Cathie team have leveraged every kW from over 40GW of global offshore wind experience to secure project value and positive outcomes for the NnG wind farm. Long term project involvement such as this is great for us and great for our clients. It is very satisfying to be able to see this project through detailed design and beyond into construction.”