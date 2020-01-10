Subsea 7 Wins 'Very Large' Sangomar Contract

Offshore installation and construction specialist Subsea 7 has said it has won a 'very large' subsea equipment contract from Woodside for the Sangomar project offshore Senegal.

Subsea 7 has won a contract in cooperation with Schlumberger's One Subsea through their Subsea Integration alliance following Woodside's announcement on Friday that its field development plan for the Sangomar field has been approved.

The Sangomar field (formerly the SNE field), containing both oil and gas, will be Senegal’s first offshore oil development. It is a deep-water oil field discovery located offshore 100 kilometers (km) south of Dakar. First oil production is targeted in early 2023.

The project work scope for Subsea Integration Alliance covers the engineering, procurement, construction, transportation and installation of the SURF system and associated subsea production systems (SPS). The development will include 23 wells, 107 km of rigid flowlines, 28 km of flexible risers and jumpers, and 45 km of umbilicals in water depths between 700 meters and 1400 meters.

Subsea 7 said that the contract was very large. For Subsea 7 this means the contract value is between $500 million and $750 million.

This value range refers to Subsea 7’s share of the consortium contract. The value range for One Subsea has not been disclosed.

Offshore activities related to this contract will take place from 2021 to 2023 using Subsea 7’s reel-lay, flex-lay, and light construction vessels.

SURF engineering will be carried out by Subsea 7 GPC centers in Sutton and Suresnes, France. A base in Senegal will support the offshore campaign and conduct site receipt testing and equipment storage.

Apart from Subsea Integration Alliance, other significant contracts announced Friday by Woodside are an FPSO order with Modec, and two rig contracts with Diamond Offshore.