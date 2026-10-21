North Sea Subsea Decom Campaign Wraps Up with Two Wells Abandoned

Perenco UK has completed the decommissioning of the Leman South and Durango subsea assets in the UK Southern North Sea, using Petrodec's HAEVA jack-up vessel to plug and abandon the wells and remove associated subsea infrastructure.

The two projects were executed under a single campaign framework in collaboration with Petrodec, a decommissioning specialist within the Dixstone group.

The campaign covered the Leman South (53/02a-15Y) and Durango (48/21a-4z) subsea wells, including plugging and abandonment (P&A) operations and recovery of their associated subsea infrastructure.

Perenco said the technically complex operations were completed safely and within the agreed timeframe.

The work builds on previous subsea abandonment campaigns at the Gawain, Arthur and Davy assets, which were also carried out using Petrodec's HAEVA jack-up.

"The Leman South and Durango campaigns were not routine P&A projects. They demonstrated Perenco's ability to deliver repeatable, large-scale, technically complex subsea well abandonment and infrastructure recovery using an innovative single campaign approach centred on Petrodec's HAEVA, rather than relying exclusively on high-cost drilling rigs and standalone offshore projects,” said Jo White, Perenco UK's Southern North Sea Managing Director.

Perenco has operated in the UK Southern North Sea since 2003, with an offshore portfolio comprising 32 installations, 12 subsea wells and more than 2,000 kilometres of pipelines connected to its onshore gas terminals at Bacton and Dimlington.

The company's UK production stands at approximately 50,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.