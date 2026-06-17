Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Iranian Oil Tankers Resume Shipments After US-Iran Deal

Published

© moofushi / Adobe Stock
© moofushi / Adobe Stock

At least three tankers carrying Iranian oil have sailed through the U.S. naval blockade this week, with a fourth, an empty vessel, heading towards the Gulf of Oman, after the U.S. and Iran agreed a framework deal to reopen the strategic Strait of Hormuz, shipping data showed.

The shipments indicate a gradual resumption of Iranian oil exports that are expected to add to global supplies although demand from China, its biggest buyer, has been lacklustre due to poor domestic margins.

Very Large Crude Carriers Hero II and Diona, carrying 2 million barrels of oil each, have passed through the Gulf of Oman and are heading east, ship-tracking data from Kpler and Vortexa showed.

The Suezmax Sonia I, carrying 1 million barrels of oil, has also passed the blockade and is heading to Singapore, Kpler, Vortexa and LSEG data showed. Hero II loaded its cargo in late March while the cargoes on Diona and Sonia I were loaded on April 8 to April 9, Kpler data showed.

The Iranian-linked VLCC Stream, which is empty, is moving toward the U.S. blockade, Kpler and LSEG data showed.

The U.S. blockade, imposed as Iran stopped ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz, cut Iran's crude exports in May to the lowest in six years at 260,000 barrels per day, less than a fifth of the 2025 average at 1.67 million bpd, Kpler data showed.

Under the memorandum of understanding the two sides reached to end the war, the U.S. will allow Iran to immediately begin selling oil and fuel, a senior U.S. official said on Tuesday.

Expectations of more Middle East oil supply have sent global oil prices, which surged after the war started on February 28, to three-month lows.


(Reuters - Reporting by Florence Tan and Siyi Liu; Editing by Kate Mayberry)

Offshore Vessels Government Update Middle East Industry News Activity Asia Oil Tankers Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

© chakisatelier / Adobe Stock

IEA Expects Gradual Hormuz Recovery, Oversupplied Market...
Illustration (Credit: Gulf Marine Services)

Gulf Marine Services Restarts Ops of Evacuated Gulf...
© JHVEPhoto - stock.adobe.com / Adobe Stock

ConocoPhillips Set to Sign Syria Gas Development Deal
(Credit: JERA)

JERA Takes Delivery of First LNG Cargo from Australia's...

Insight

Aramid hybrid rope cuts snap-back risk and deck contamination on 6,000m OSV

Aramid hybrid rope cuts snap-b

Video

Engineering for Extremes (II): Accuracy & Efficiency in Offshore Drilling

Engineering for Extremes (II):

Current News

PRIO Brings Fourth Wahoo Well Online, Completes Planned Producer Rollout

PRIO Brings Fourth Wahoo Well

Kosmos Closes $127M Equatorial Guinea Assets Sale to Panoro

Kosmos Closes $127M Equatorial

Venterra Launches Offshore Wind Data Platform for Metocean Management

Venterra Launches Offshore Win

50Hertz Picks Siemens Energy-NSORe Team for 2GW North Sea Converter Platform

50Hertz Picks Siemens Energy-N

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine