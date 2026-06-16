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Gulf Marine Services Restarts Ops of Evacuated Gulf Vessels

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Illustration (Credit: Gulf Marine Services)
Illustration (Credit: Gulf Marine Services)

Gulf Marine Services (GMS) has retuned to service all four of its self-propelled, self-elevating support vessels that were temporarily evacuated from one Gulf country due to the prevailing geopolitical situation.

The UAE-headquartered offshore support vessel operator said the fourth and final vessel has successfully resumed operations, restoring the affected fleet to full contracted utilization under its existing contracts.

GMS maintained its adjusted EBITDA guidance for 2026 in the range of $105 million to $115 million, although it said discussions with clients are continuing to assess the final financial impact of the disruption.

"We are very pleased to confirm that the fourth and final evacuated vessel has now returned to hire. This is a significant milestone, and we are encouraged by the positive momentum we are seeing both operationally and on the geopolitical front. The swift and safe return of all four vessels is a testament to the professionalism of our crews and the strength of our client relationships, which have remained robust throughout this period," said Mansour Al Alami, Executive Chairman of GMS.

GMS operates a fleet of self-propelled, self-elevating support vessels serving the offshore energy industry across the Middle East and other international markets.

Offshore Vessels Middle East Industry News Activity Asia Jack-ups Oil and Gas

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