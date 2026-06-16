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Yinson Production Picks Eureka for FPSO Back-Up Power System

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Abigail-Joseph FPSO (Credit: Yinson Production)
Abigail-Joseph FPSO (Credit: Yinson Production)

Offshore energy equipment supplier Eureka has secured a contract from Yinson Production to supply a backup power generator set for the Abigail-Joseph floating power, storage and offloading (FPSO) unit, which operates on the Anyala and Madu fields offshore Nigeria.

Under the contract, Eureka will engineer, manufacture and deliver a turnkey containerized generator set that will serve as an essential backup power source aboard the floating production, storage and offloading vessel.

The customized generator package incorporates an optimized design for a high-speed engine solution.

Engineering and procurement activities will be managed from Eureka's headquarters in Fornebu, Norway, and its office in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina, while manufacturing and assembly will be carried out at the company's facility in Sørumsand, north of Oslo.

Commissioning, startup and operational support will be handled by Eureka's Norway-based service team.

The FPSO Abigail-Joseph is owned by Yinson Production and leased to First E&P for operations offshore Nigeria.

"We have extensive experience from delivering various types of gensets to offshore assets all over the world. We apply a stringent and high-quality execution model to ensure that we deliver the right quality at the right time, in line with Yinson Production's expectations," said Ole-Johan Øby Svendsen, chief commercial officer at Eureka.

"We have a highly flexible and competent organization that understands the importance of designing and developing a robust product with a long lifespan. With the FPSO located far from shore, the operator needs to be certain that it has a reliable back-up power source. That is exactly what we will provide," added Tom Munkejord, CEO of Eureka.

Eureka did not disclose the value of the contract.

Technology Industry News Activity FPSO Europe Asia Oil and Gas

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