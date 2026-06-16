Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

AD Ports Group, Dajin Heavy Explore Offshore Wind Partnership Opportunities

Published

(Credit: AD Ports)
(Credit: AD Ports)

AD Ports Group and offshore wind equipment manufacturer Dajin Heavy Industry have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to explore cooperation in offshore wind supply chain development, maritime logistics, port infrastructure and strategic vessel investments.

The agreement builds on AD Ports Group's recent expansion in the offshore renewable energy sector, including partnerships with Masdar, Siemens Energy and Green Parrot, as well as its acquisition of Spain's Balenciaga Astilleros shipyard, which specializes in offshore wind construction.

Under the MoU, the companies will assess opportunities related to transportation solutions for offshore wind components, development of pre-assembly hubs, participation in selected offshore wind tenders and industrial projects, and fabrication, assembly and logistics services for offshore energy infrastructure.

The collaboration is aimed at combining the maritime, logistics and industrial capabilities of both companies to support growth in offshore wind and energy infrastructure markets in Europe and other regions.

"We are pleased to partner with Dajin Heavy Industry to jointly work on opportunities that leverage our maritime and logistics capabilities in support of the offshore wind sector, a strategic growth area for us. Together, we aim to deliver more integrated, efficient solutions across the renewable energy value chain," said Friedrich Portner, Chief Commercial Officer, Maritime & Shipping Cluster, AD Ports Group.

"This MoU represents an exciting opportunity to combine industrial strength, maritime expertise, and long-term strategic vision. We believe both companies can create meaningful value together in support of the global energy transition," added Walid Oulmane, Chief Commercial Officer – New Products at Dajin Heavy Industry.

The agreement reflects the companies' intention to explore long-term cooperation as offshore wind deployment continues to expand globally, driven by growing renewable energy investment and decarbonization targets.

Offshore Vessels Middle East Industry News Activity Asia Offshore Wind

Related Offshore News

© chakisatelier / Adobe Stock

IEA Expects Gradual Hormuz Recovery, Oversupplied Market...
© ink drop / Adobe Stock

Oil Slumps as US-Iran Reach Initial Peace Deal to Reopen...
(Credit: JERA)

JERA Takes Delivery of First LNG Cargo from Australia's...
© Ink & Ideas / Adobe Stock

Oil Prices Slide as Israel-Iran Suspend Strikes

Insight

Aramid hybrid rope cuts snap-back risk and deck contamination on 6,000m OSV

Aramid hybrid rope cuts snap-b

Video

Engineering for Extremes (II): Accuracy & Efficiency in Offshore Drilling

Engineering for Extremes (II):

Current News

PRIO Brings Fourth Wahoo Well Online, Completes Planned Producer Rollout

PRIO Brings Fourth Wahoo Well

Kosmos Closes $127M Equatorial Guinea Assets Sale to Panoro

Kosmos Closes $127M Equatorial

Venterra Launches Offshore Wind Data Platform for Metocean Management

Venterra Launches Offshore Win

50Hertz Picks Siemens Energy-NSORe Team for 2GW North Sea Converter Platform

50Hertz Picks Siemens Energy-N

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine