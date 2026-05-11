Energy Services Sector Adds Jobs Again in April, Trade Group Says

The Energy Workforce & Technology Council released its April 2026 jobs report, showing continued modest job growth in the energy services sector as companies cautiously respond to improving market conditions.

Energy services employment totaled 627,941 jobs in April, an increase of 1,408 positions from March, according to preliminary data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and Energy Workforce analysis.

April marks the second consecutive month of employment gains for the sector following a slower start to the year. While hiring remains measured, the data signals continued stabilization across the energy services workforce.

At the national level, the U.S. labor market also continued to grow in April, reflecting broader economic resilience despite ongoing market volatility and geopolitical uncertainty.

“April’s gains are another encouraging sign for the energy services sector, though companies remain disciplined in how they approach workforce growth,” said Energy Workforce President Molly Determan. “Service companies are balancing opportunities created by stronger market conditions with continued uncertainty surrounding global markets, trade dynamics, and geopolitical developments.”

Determan noted that rising geopolitical tensions and ongoing concerns around global supply continue highlighting the importance of American energy production.

“As always, U.S. production plays a critical role in providing stable, reliable energy for our country and our friends and allies abroad,” she said. “The energy services workforce remains essential to supporting that reliability and ensuring the industry can respond as demand evolves.”