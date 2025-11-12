Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Nigeria to Launch 2025 Oil Licensing Round in December

Published

© donvictori0 / Adobe Stock
© donvictori0 / Adobe Stock

Nigeria will begin a fresh round of oil licensee auction from next month, the oil regulator said on Tuesday in London, as part of plans to revive idle assets and grow production.

"We are announcing that we are ready, following the approval of the Minister of Petroleum Resources in line with the Petroleum Industry Act, to commence the 2025 licensing round beginning from December 1, 2025," said Gbenga Komolafe, head of Nigerian Upstream Petroluem Regulatory Commission.

Komolafe said last year the regulator will hold these auctions yearly and focus on discovered, but undeveloped, fields and fallow assets in the Niger Delta, with a strong emphasis on natural gas development.

The commission did not offer details on how many blocks were on offer.

Africa’s top oil producer is seeking to boost production after years of declining output due to a lack of investment, sabotage and regulatory uncertainty.


(Reuters - Reporting by Isaac Anyaogu, Editing by Louise Heavens)

Industry News Activity Africa Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

(Credit: Viridien)

Viridien, TGS Deliver Results of OBN Survey in Gulf of...
Deepsea Mira rig (Credit: Odfjell Drilling)

Rhino Resources Prolongs Deepsea Mira's Stay off Namibia
NG Worker (Credit: Next Geosolutions)

NextGeo Gets $9.8M Job for Saipem Offshore Libya
(Credit: TotalEnergies)

Serica’s $232M Acquisition of BP's North Sea Assets Halted...

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Jan De Nul’s Largest Cable Laying Vessel Hits Water in China (Video)

Jan De Nul’s Largest Cable Lay

Current News

Eneos Warns on Skyrocketing Costs fo Offshore Wind

Eneos Warns on Skyrocketing Co

Mooreast to Assess Feasibility of Floating Renewables Push in Timor-Leste

Mooreast to Assess Feasibility

SeaBird Exploration’s Fulmar Explorer to Remain on OBN Duty

SeaBird Exploration’s Fulmar E

Viridien, TGS Deliver Results of OBN Survey in Gulf of America

Viridien, TGS Deliver Results

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine