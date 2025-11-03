Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Chevron Looks to Expand West African Acreage After Guinea-Bissau Deal

Published

© Adobe Stock/david
© Adobe Stock/david

Chevron is looking to expand its acreage in West Africa, which is a strategic region for the U.S. oil major, a senior executive said on Monday after striking a deal to explore for oil in two offshore blocks in Guinea-Bissau.

The blocks are in the Mauritania, Senegal, Gambia, Bissau and Conakry (MSGBC) basin, a geological region in West Africa that has become a major focus for the oil and gas sector after large recent discoveries, including GTA and Sangomar.

"So West Africa is strategic to Chevron and we continue to be keen to acquire additional acreage in West Africa," Liz Schwarze, Chevron's vice president for exploration told Reuters.

"Sometimes you find gas, but the entry premise is really to explore for oil here," she added after Chevron announced the beginning of a new chapter with Guinea-Bissau, in alignment with its strategy of adding "high-quality acreage" globally.

Chevron's local unit will be the operator of Blocks 5B and 6B with a 90% working interest in both. Petroguin, Guinea-Bissau's national oil company, holds the remainder.

Schwarze said Chevron will interpret 2D and 3D seismic data that covered the two blocks found in deep to ultra-deep water.

"We do see a number of plays and great geology in the area," she said, adding it was too early to say when the first exploration wells could be drilled.

(Reuters)

Industry News Activity Offshore Oil & gas

Related Offshore News

© Adobe Stock/Arild

Orsted Sells 50% Stake in UK Wind Farm for $6b
© Adobe Stock/Thipok

DESFA Secures €169.3m for Carbon Storage, Pipeline Project
© THREE60 Energy

THREE60 Energy Acquires Total Vision
Caption: Emerson's Rosemount 3408 Wireless Level Transmitter – Non-Contacting Radar expands range of applications for automated measurements, helping ensure safe, optimized operations. © Emerson

Emerson Launches WirelessHART Non-Contacting Radar Level...

Sponsored

How Hot Is Your Cable? Understanding Subsea Cable Thermal Performance

How Hot Is Your Cable? Understanding Subsea Cable

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Jan De Nul’s Largest Cable Laying Vessel Hits Water in China (Video)

Jan De Nul’s Largest Cable Lay

Current News

NOD Issues New CCS guidelines

NOD Issues New CCS guidelines

Output from QatarEnergy's North Field Expansion Slated for 2026

Output from QatarEnergy's Nort

Venterra Appoints New Managing Director at CAPE Holland

Venterra Appoints New Managing

Orsted Sells 50% Stake in UK Wind Farm for $6b

Orsted Sells 50% Stake in UK W

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine