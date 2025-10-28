Pharos Offshore Expands Subsea Trenching Fleet with New Unit

Pharos Offshore Group has expanded its subsea trenching fleet with the acquisition of the 620-horsepower UTV620 jet trencher, bolstering its seabed intervention and cable protection capabilities amid rising demand across offshore wind, telecoms, and energy markets.

Formerly known as CT1, the SMD-built UTV620 is designed to deliver subsea cable and pipeline burial services.

The unit is undergoing upgrades and system enhancements ahead of its first deployment under Pharos in December 2025, marking the start of what the company described as a strategically significant year.

The addition of the UTV620 enhances Pharos’ ability to provide end-to-end seabed intervention solutions, complementing its existing fleet of cable and pipe grabs, pre-lay grapnel run systems, controlled flow excavation tools, intelligent mattress installation systems (iMDS2), and other trenching assets.

The company said the expanded fleet allows it to deliver complete cable and pipeline protection services from pre-installation through to burial and survey operations.

“UTV620 represents not only an expansion of the Pharos fleet, but the beginning of a new period of growth and potential.

“The investment reflects our commitment to continuously strengthen our subsea offering and deliver the highest levels of service and operational excellence to our clients across the world,” said Phil Walker, CEO of Pharos Offshore Group.