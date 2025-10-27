Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Seatrium Wins Cruise, Naval, Offshore Repair and Upgrade Contracts

Published

Power station vessel, Karadeniz Powership Fatmagul Sultan from Karpowership
Power station vessel, Karadeniz Powership Fatmagul Sultan from Karpowership

Seatrium has secured a series of repair and upgrade contracts worth an aggregate of about S$170 million ($131 million).

 All works are slated for completion by the first quarter of 2026.

Seatrium continues to reinforce Singapore’s status as a premier hub for cruise ship upgrades and retrofits. Leveraging its high-quality workmanship and engineering capabilities, the Group attracts a high proportion of repeat business and has been a trusted partner for various major global cruise ship operators. Its recent contract wins include a mega yacht upgrade project from the Middle East, as well as major docking and repair works for various cruise ships namely Discovery Princess and Crown Princess from Carnival Corporation, Silver Moon from Royal Caribbean Group, and Le Soleal from Ponant Explorations Group.

Seatrium has also been entrusted with retrofit works for three navy vessels, continuing to build upon its expertise in specialised repairs for naval and maritime security vessels.

The group has also secured contracts for offshore repairs and maintenance, including a drillship; pipelayer vessels from McDermott, amongst others; as well as decommissioning works on a FPSO.

Seatrium has also secured notable contracts involving repairs and upgrade works on three LNG carriers, including solutions to address greenhouse gas emissions, three tankers, a wind turbine installation vessel, and two power station vessels from repeat customer, Karpowership – Karadeniz Powership Mehmet Bey and Karadeniz Powership Fatmagul Sultan.

