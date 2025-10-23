Huisman Launches Rope Vision for Safer Heavy-Lift Operations

Dutch heavy-lift technology specialist Huisman has launched Rope Vision, an automated visual inspection tool aimed at improving the reliability, safety and lifespan of crane wire ropes used in heavy lifting operations.

Rope Vision combines high-resolution visual scans with crane-controlled usage and condition data to enable predictive maintenance based on data analytics. The system measures and analyses parameters such as lay length, diameter, broken wires and protrusions, and assigns a severity rating aligned with ISO 4309 standards.

According to Huisman, this approach enhances safety, extends wire rope service life and helps reduce unplanned downtime by allowing operators to plan maintenance proactively.

“Rope Vision represents a significant step forward in how we manage wire rope integrity. This is more than just a new tool, it’s a strategic shift in how we leverage automating inspections and intelligent data analysis. Instead of reacting to wear and tear, we offer the possibility to schedule maintenance proactively,” said Martijn Reissenweber, Director Services at Huisman.

The Rope Vision system features four high-speed 1,024-pixel cameras providing a 360-degree view, with a scan speed of up to 45 meters per minute. It is designed for wire ropes ranging from 50 to 72 millimetres in diameter.