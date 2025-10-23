Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Huisman Launches Rope Vision for Safer Heavy-Lift Operations

Published

(Credit: Huisman)
(Credit: Huisman)

Dutch heavy-lift technology specialist Huisman has launched Rope Vision, an automated visual inspection tool aimed at improving the reliability, safety and lifespan of crane wire ropes used in heavy lifting operations.

Rope Vision combines high-resolution visual scans with crane-controlled usage and condition data to enable predictive maintenance based on data analytics. The system measures and analyses parameters such as lay length, diameter, broken wires and protrusions, and assigns a severity rating aligned with ISO 4309 standards.

According to Huisman, this approach enhances safety, extends wire rope service life and helps reduce unplanned downtime by allowing operators to plan maintenance proactively.

“Rope Vision represents a significant step forward in how we manage wire rope integrity. This is more than just a new tool, it’s a strategic shift in how we leverage automating inspections and intelligent data analysis. Instead of reacting to wear and tear, we offer the possibility to schedule maintenance proactively,” said Martijn Reissenweber, Director Services at Huisman.

The Rope Vision system features four high-speed 1,024-pixel cameras providing a 360-degree view, with a scan speed of up to 45 meters per minute. It is designed for wire ropes ranging from 50 to 72 millimetres in diameter.

Technology Products Marine Equipment Industry News Activity Cranes Heavy Lifting Offshore Cranes

Related Offshore News

Salamanca FPU (Credit: Repsol)

Tampnet Anchors Digital Links for LLOG’s Salamanca...
(Credit: Velesto)

Velesto, ICON Engineering Team Up for Rig-Installed...
© Indeximate

Indeximate Demos Cable Health Monitoring Tech on RWE...
(Credit: Survitec)

Survitec Launches Next-Gen Foam System for More Effective...

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Jan De Nul’s Largest Cable Laying Vessel Hits Water in China (Video)

Jan De Nul’s Largest Cable Lay

Current News

North American Projects, Players and Deals in LNG’s Spotlight

North American Projects, Playe

Empirisys, Bumi Armada BOOST North Sea FPSO Safety with AI-Backed Tool

Empirisys, Bumi Armada BOOST N

Tampnet Anchors Digital Links for LLOG’s Salamanca Deepwater Scheme

Tampnet Anchors Digital Links

Venterra Rolls Out V-LiDAR Fleet for Offshore Wind Surveys

Venterra Rolls Out V-LiDAR Fle

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine