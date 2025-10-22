Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Saipem Scoops $135M in New Drilling Rig Contracts and Extensions

(Credit: Saipem)
(Credit: Saipem)

Saipem has strengthened its offshore drilling order intake with new contract awards and extensions worth a total amount of approximately $135 million, further reinforcing its presence in key strategic areas such as West Africa, the Mediterranean, and the Far East.

The Santorini, a seventh-generation drillship, will continue operations in Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire respectively on behalf of Eni Ghana Exploration & Production and Eni Côte d’Ivoire, ensuring continuity of activities ahead of the next drilling campaign in the Mediterranean Sea.

In addition, the Deep Value Driller, a seventh-generation drillship managed by Saipem under a bareboat charter agreement, has completed its operations in Ghana on behalf of Eni Ghana Exploration & Production and will be employed for a new project in Indonesia for Eni Ganal Deepwater, with activities expected to commence by the end of the year.

The Scarabeo 9, having recently completed a successful drilling campaign in Egypt for Burullus Gas Company, an Egyptian oil and gas company active in offshore gas production, has started operations in Libya under a new contract with Eni North Africa, that will keep the rig active until early 2026.

