Floating Power: ST Engineering, Siemens Energy to Build Estrella del Mar IV

(Credit: Screenshot/Video by Siemens Energy)
(Credit: Screenshot/Video by Siemens Energy)

ST Engineering’s Marine business and Siemens Energy have been awarded a second contract by Transcontinental Capital Corporation (Bermuda), a subsidiary of Seaboard Corporation, to deliver Estrella del Mar IV, a barge-mounted power plant to Santo Domingo in Dominican Republic.

The new power plant will be based on its predecessor, the Estrella del Mar III, which was commissioned in 2022.

When completed, it will enhance the Dominican Republic’s energy infrastructure with greater efficiency, flexibility and sustainability.

The Estrella del Mar IV is expected to be delivered in 2028 where it will be installed alongside the Estrella del Mar III off the shores of Santo Domingo.

ST Engineering’s Marine business will be responsible for supplying the engineering design, procurement, construction of the floating power plant, as well as its transportation and installation.

By constructing the plant in Singapore and delivering it as a complete plug-and-play solution, the project is expected to reduce both cost and construction time compared to a land-based power facility.

Under the agreement, Siemens Energy will supply a 145 MW combined cycle power plant featuring two SGT-800 gas turbines, one SST-600 steam turbine, and a storage system.

Based on its SeaFloat concept, this hybrid approach combines high-efficiency power generation with advanced lithium-ion battery storage to maximize performance, improve fuel efficiency and reduce emissions.

“Transcontinental Capital’s decision to award a follow-on project demonstrates confidence in our proven engineering, construction, and project management capabilities, and is also a testament to our successful collaboration with Siemens Energy in delivering a highly efficient power generation facility,” said Tan Leong Peng, President of Marine, ST Engineering.

“Floating power plants like Estrella del Mar IV demonstrate how innovative engineering can overcome land and infrastructure constraints, while delivering reliable and resilient energy,” added Andreas Pistauer, Global Head of Sales for Gas Services at Siemens Energy.

