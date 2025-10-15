Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Oceaneering Trials Wildlife Mitigation Solution

Source: Oceaneering
Oceaneering International has completed a field trial of its patented Ocean Perception™ marine mammal and wildlife mitigation software solution in the Dutch sector of the North Sea.

The trial was conducted aboard an offshore wind installation vessel in collaboration with client Van Oord.

Ocean Perception is an intelligent, automated monitoring platform designed to enhance marine wildlife protection and environmental compliance while reducing project downtime. The system integrates 360-degree thermal imaging cameras for full visibility in low-light and night-time conditions, radar for marine wildlife detection, and a centralized onboard monitoring station.

During the trial, the platform demonstrated its ability to detect and track bird activity, critical for offshore wind operations in the North Sea, where avian interaction is a key regulatory and ecological concern.

This latest trial builds on the success of a 2023 field trial on the U.S. East Coast, where Ocean Perception successfully tracked and identified whale movements in support of construction operations.

By enabling accurate, real-time detection of protected species, the system helps reduce false positives often encountered with traditional monitoring methods, opening additional operational windows—particularly at night—and enhancing overall project efficiency.

Remote access capabilities allowed Oceaneering’s onshore operations centers to support real-time decision-making during the trial, further demonstrating the platform’s scalability and flexibility for global offshore applications.

Gerwin Guichelaar, Environmental Engineer, Offshore Energy, at Van Oord, said: “The possibility to select a high viewing point on the vessel enables optimal observation of the water surface during rough seas." Furthermore, the reduction of required cabin space can prove to be extremely valuable during certain projects.


Technology Offshore Whales FLNG Natural Gas Drilling Hardware

