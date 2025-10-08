All 37 Turbines at Hai Long 2 Wind Farm Stand Tall off Taiwan

All 37 turbines at the 532 MW Hai Long 2 offshore wind farm, being built in Taiwan, have been installed.

Hai Long offshore wind project, with a total 1 GW capacity, is being developed by Mitsui & Co., Northland Power, and Gentari, and consists of Hai Long 2 and Hai Long 3 wind farms, spanning three sites in the Taiwan Strait.

The installation of the 36 turbines for the Hai Long 3 offshore wind farm is set for completion in 2026.

The electricity generated by all 73 turbines has been gradually connected to Taipower's grid since June this year, providing a significant boost to Taiwan's policy goal of achieving a 20% renewable energy share by 2026.

Siemens Gamesa delivered all turbines for Hai Long 2 in July 2025, and installation was completed in early October.

To produce the 14 MW turbines required for the Hai Long Project, Siemens Gamesa expanded its Taichung nacelle plant, upgrading it into a full production line.

This is not only Siemens Gamesa’s first nacelle factory outside of Europe, but also Taiwan’s only and the Asia-Pacific region’s largest offshore wind nacelle facility.

The plant continues to steadily produce Hai Long Project’s nacelles, with full delivery expected in the first quarter of 2026.

The 36 turbines for Hai Long 3 are scheduled for delivery by mid-next year, with transportation and installation to follow.

The Hai Long Project will continue working hand in hand with local and international partners to advance Taiwan toward a net-zero and sustainable future.

Once operational, Hai Long will be among the largest offshore wind farms in the Asia-Pacific region, providing clean electricity to over one million Taiwanese homes.