Deep Wind Offshore Advances 1.4GW Offshore Wind Farm in Sweden

(Credit: Deep Wind Offshore)
(Credit: Deep Wind Offshore)

The County Administrative Board of Uppsala has recommended that the Swedish Government grant a permit under the Act on the Swedish Exclusive Economic Zone (SEZ) for Deep Wind Offshore’s planned offshore wind farm Olof Skötkonung in the Gulf of Gävle, off Sweden.

 The case now moves to the government for final approval, the company said.

Located in the Bothnian Sea in the Swedish economic zone, the wind farm would have annual production of 5.5 TWh. The earliest construction could start it 2027, subject to government approval.

Deep Wind Offshore is evaluating connection to both the transmission grid in SE3 and the regional grid, with the aim of ensuring that local production also delivers local benefits for households, businesses, and future industrial investments.

“We welcome the County Administrative Board’s recommendation. It confirms the strength of the Olof Skötkonung project and its role in securing Sweden’s future energy supply. By adding large volumes of renewable power, the project can meet growing demand from industry, reduce dependence on fossil imports, and strengthen Sweden’s competitiveness,” said Magnus Hallman, Country Manager at Deep Wind Offshore in Sweden.

