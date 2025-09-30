DeepOcean Gets Offshore Installation Job at Equinor’s Norwegian Fields

Ocean services provider DeepOcean has been awarded a SIMOPRO – simultaneous marine operation and production – installation contract by Equinor on the Norwegian continental shelf.

DeepOcean’s scope of work entails SIMOPRO installation work on both the Åsgård and Visund fields. The company will undertake onshore project management, engineering and procurement services as well as offshore operations.

A SIMOPRO operation refers to a complex offshore job where marine construction or installation activities are carried out while an offshore facility is producing hydrocarbons.

DeepOcean’s scope of work on Åsgard includes riser removal at the Åsgard B platform, installation of a new production riser and dynamic umbilical connecting the Berling subsea production assets to Åsgard B.

The Åsgard scope also includes installation of two static infield bypass umbilicals, installation of flying leads and protection covers. The Åsgard field is located in the Norwegian Sea, approximately 200 kilometers off the coast of Mid-Norway at water depths ranging from 240 and 300 meters.

At Visund, the work scope includes the replacement of a production riser. The Visund field is located in the North Sea, approximately 140 kilometers west of Florø, in water depths of about 335 meters.

DeepOcean will carry out installation work during the main summer season of 2026, using Edda Freya construction vessel.

“This type of job requires high-level coordination and safety planning from both the operator and subcontractors to ensure smooth execution. We have successfully delivered such projects in the past for Equinor and are therefore delighted to be chosen once again,” said Olaf A. Hansen, Managing Director, DeepOcean Europe.