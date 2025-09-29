Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Aesen, DOC JV Targets Subsea Cable Logistics

Image courtesy Aesen
Image courtesy Aesen

Aesen Pte. Ltd. (Aesen) and Dutch Offshore Contractors Holdings B.V. (DOC)  formed Aesen DOC Cable Logistics Pte. Ltd., a joint venture to address the growing global demand for subsea cable transport, storage and logistics solutions.

With global electrification and offshore wind expansion accelerating, demand for high-voltage subsea cables is surging, and the joint venture aims to address critical industry gaps such as supply bottlenecks, limited storage capacity, and the need for reliable end-to-end logistics.

As part of its investment strategy, Aesen DOC Cable Logistics is investing in a fleet of carousels ranging from 5,000MT - 12,000MT, strengthening its ability to meet the demand of large-scale offshore wind and interconnector projects.

