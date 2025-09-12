Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Trump Administration Asks Federal Court to Cancel Offshore Wind Permit

© Adobe Stock/Fokke Baarssen
The Trump administration has asked a federal judge to withdraw the Interior Department's 2024 approval of a wind farm off the coast of Maryland, according to court documents filed on Friday.

The action is the latest in a series of moves the administration has made to stymie development of offshore wind and other clean energy facilities.

Attorneys for the Interior Department filed the motion in U.S. District Court in Maryland in a lawsuit brought by the mayor and city council of Ocean City, Maryland, in October that challenged the agency's approval of the US Wind project.

(Reuters)

