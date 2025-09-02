New CEO Set to Take Reins of ABL Group

Global Energy Consultancy ABL Group has appointed Hege Marie Norheim as the new chief executive officer (CEO), succeeding Reuben Segal, who will take on the role as Chief Growth Officer (CGO).

Norheim is a seasoned industry professional with 30 years’ experience from senior leadership roles.

She has extensive experience in oil and gas as well as renewables experience from almost 15 years in Senior Vice President-positions at Norsk Hydro and Statoil (now Equinor) as well at NYSE-listed FREYR.

Norheim is currently Director of Transformation and Energy at Paris-listed, global IT-company Sopra Steria.

Reuben Segal, who has been CEO of ABL Group since 2022, takes on the Chief Growth Officer role. He has previously been COO and headed up the group’s Middle East operation. He co-founded the predecessor to ABL Group in 2013.

Also, ABL Group’s current CCO, Ian Cummins, will take on the newly created title as Chief Performance Officer – tasked with continuing his focus on performance and strengthening the Group’s previously announced drive to enhance operational efficiencies.

The management changes will be effective from September 15, 2025. As a result of the changes, Norheim will step down as Board Member of ABL Group.

“Our main priority is to deliver profitable growth in a volatile energy and marine market. Volatility and new technology will create opportunities for global companies like ABL Group. We aim to achieve this by improving our responsiveness to change and helping to design the future of the global energy and maritime industries.

“Millions of people’s affluence depends on our services and the quality we deliver. I am proud to join such a large and highly competent global team,” said Norheim.