Woodside Wins Court Approval for Scarborough Energy Project

Woodside has welcomed the Australian Federal Court's decision confirming the validity of the National Offshore Petroleum Safety and Environmental Management Authority’s acceptance of the Scarborough Offshore Facility and Trunkline (Operations) Environment Plan.

The plan was the final Commonwealth environmental approval required for Woodside to connect, commission and operate the Scarborough floating production unit.

Woodside CEO Meg O’Neill acknowledged the decision and highlighted the project’s progress and impact.

“This outcome reinforces confidence in progressing the Scarborough Energy Project, which is generating thousands of jobs during the construction phase and creating significant supply chain opportunities. The project is expected to contribute more than A$50 billion in direct and indirect taxes to Australia’s economy.

“Scarborough is expected to be one of the lowest carbon intensity sources of LNG delivered into north Asian markets, providing reliable energy to the region while also supporting local energy security through critical domestic gas supply.”

The Scarborough Energy Project comprises the Scarborough gas field, construction of Pluto Train 2, modifications to the existing Pluto Train 1 and an integrated remote operations centre.

It is set to produce up to 8 million tonnes of LNG per year and contribute up to 225 terajoules per day of domestic gas supply into the Western Australian market.

The Scarborough Energy Project was 86% complete as at 30 June 2025 (excluding Pluto Train 1 modifications) and is targeting first LNG cargo in the second half of 2026.

The plan was accepted in February 2025, but was challenged by Doctors for the Environment Australia (DEA). The organization said the Scarborough Gas Project will result in the release of about 878 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent, adding to the immense health burden that climate change is already putting on the community.

“Fossil-fuel-induced climate change is already hurting people and making them sick. As clinicians, DEA members are treating the impacts of climate on health in our daily work.”



