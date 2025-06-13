Topsides for Cenovus Energy’s West White Rose Platform En Route to Canada

Topsides for Canadian oil and gas firm Cenovus Energy’s West White Rose offshore platform, built by Kiewit Offshore Services in Texas, have started their journey to a field in Newfoundland waters.

The 23,000 tonne topsides structure will be installed in the White Rose field in July, after completing their 5,500-kilometre journey from Texas.

Cenovus is the operator and majority owner of the White Rose field and satellite extensions.

The original White Rose field was developed using subsea technology, consisting of three drill centres tied back to a floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel. The West White Rose Project will access further resources to the west of the field, using a fixed drilling rig tied back to the existing SeaRose FPSO.

According to the company’s first quarter 2025 report, the West White Rose project continues to progress toward installation and commissioning of the offshore platform.

Preparations have been conducted to tow the concrete gravity structure (CGS) to its field location, planned for the second quarter, where it will be mated with the topsides in the third quarter of the year.

At the time, the West White Rose project was approximately 90% complete, remaining on-schedule for first oil in the second quarter of 2026.

“Once the West White Rose project is operating, we’ll be adding around 45,000 bbls/d of light sweet oil production tied to global pricing, generating significant free cash flow,” said Jon McKenzie, Cenovus President & Chief Executive Officer.

“Since the project began in 2017, our team has completed the fabrication, construction, integration, loadout and sea fastening of the topside. Most importantly, the project was executed with an outstanding safety record, a testament to the team’s commitment to safety throughout every phase of work,” noted Kiewit Offshore Services.