Zenith Energy Gets On Board UK Gas and Hydrogen Storage Project

EnergyPathways, an energy transition company, has selected Zenith Energy as a contractor for the Marram Energy Storage Hub (MESH), a project expected to be the U.K.'s largest integrated energy storage facility combining natural gas, compressed air and hydrogen storage, powered by offshore wind.

Zenith will, among other services, fulfil the role of the well engineering department for EnergyPathways subsidiary company, EnergyPathways Irish Sea Limited (EPISL), serving as the well operator responsible for both drilling and completion design, permit planning and submission, tendering and procurement of long lead materials, preparation of rig tender, rig intake and arrival on site, well examination support and ultimately well execution of the Marram development wells.

MESH is a new large scale energy storage facility that is expected to provide a secure and dependable supply of natural gas and green hydrogen and low carbon flexible power for the U.K. market for over 25 years.

The project represents an integrated energy system solution. It is electrifying and integrating existing infrastructure, connecting gas storage, hydrogen storage, and compressed air storage technologies with offshore wind and decarbonized power generation to establish a new major decarbonized energy hub for the U.K.

It will be able to store up to 20 TWh of energy, and has been designed as a fully decarbonized and electrified zero emission facility that is to be powered by the renewable wind farms of the U.K. East Irish Sea region.

“Zenith has already demonstrated its ability to collaborate and work closely with the company on the pre-FEED phase of the project, coupled with their vast experience and capability making them the ideal partner for the MESH project.

“Not only can they support the drilling and development aspects of MESH gas storage project, they also have the expertise to support well operations for long duration energy storage and hydrogen storage ensuring they can support us through the full integration of our MESH project,” said Derek Grimmer, COO of EnergyPathways.

"We are delighted to have been selected by EnergyPathways as their well engineering partner of choice for this exciting and strategically important project.

“We look forward to contributing to the successful delivery of this development, which supports the UK's transition to Net Zero and strengthens domestic energy security through low-carbon solutions. This partnership represents a significant milestone for Zenith Energy as we continue our commitment to support the UK's energy transition,” added Chris Collie, Operations Director at Zenith Energy.