ADNOC Drilling Gets $1.63B Integrated Offshore Drilling Services Contract

ADNOC Drilling has secured a $1.63 billion, five-year contract for integrated drilling services (IDS) from ADNOC Offshore.

The contract covers the provision of directional drilling, drilling fluids, cementing, wireline logging and tubular running services.

The award incorporates advanced engineering and technical support for the effective delivery of extended reach and maximum reservoir wells offshore.

“We are immensely proud to secure this considerable award, which not only validates our strategic direction but also demonstrates the confidence ADNOC Offshore places in our capabilities.

“Our IDS offering delivers superior value and innovation, enabling us to play a pivotal role in reshaping the future of energy services in the region. This milestone underscores our commitment to operational excellence, and positions ADNOC Drilling as the partner of choice in an increasingly dynamic and complex energy landscape,” said Abdulrahman Abdulla Al Seiari, ADNOC Drilling CEO.

“ADNOC Drilling is a key enabler on our accelerated journey to responsibly meet the world’s growing energy needs. This contract gives us access to their cutting-edge capabilities and market-leading end-to-end services, which will maximize efficiency and generate significant value for our shareholders and the UAE,” said Tayba Al Hashemi, ADNOC Offshore CEO.