Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Norway Grants Permit for Aker BP’s Drilling Ops in North Sea

Deepsea Stavanger rig (Credit: Odfjell Drilling)
Deepsea Stavanger rig (Credit: Odfjell Drilling)

The Norwegian Offshore Directorate (NOD) has issued Aker BP a drilling permit for a wildcat well in the North Sea.

The Permit is for wellbore 30/11-16 S in production license 873, operated by Aker BP with 47.7% working interest.

Aker BP’s partners in the license are Equinor with 40% and ORLEN Upstream Norway with 12.3% shares.

The drilling operation will be conducted with Odfjell Drilling’s Deepsea Stavanger semi-submersible rig.

The 210-built drilling rig is of the GVA 7500 type, built by Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering in South Korea. It is capable of working at water depths of 3,000 meters with drilling depth capacity of 10,670 meters.

Drilling North Sea Industry News Activity Europe Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

(Credit: Perenco)

UK First: CO2 Injection Test for Poseidon CCS Wraps Up at...
Tyra II Development (Credit: TotalEnergies)

Tyra II Gas Development Set to Go Full Steam from Next...

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Keys to Keeping Offshore Metal Structures Ship Shape

Keys to Keeping Offshore Metal

Current News

Kuwait Launches Merger of State Oil Firms KNPC and KIPIC

Kuwait Launches Merger of Stat

Incat Crowther-Designed CTV Ready to Set Sail for Japanese Operator

Incat Crowther-Designed CTV Re

MHI, SBM to Study Application of CO2 Capture Modules for Petrobras’ FPSOs

MHI, SBM to Study Application

TotalEnergies Inks 15-Year LNG Supply Deal for Dominican Republic

TotalEnergies Inks 15-Year LNG

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine