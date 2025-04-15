Norway Grants Permit for Aker BP’s Drilling Ops in North Sea

The Norwegian Offshore Directorate (NOD) has issued Aker BP a drilling permit for a wildcat well in the North Sea.

The Permit is for wellbore 30/11-16 S in production license 873, operated by Aker BP with 47.7% working interest.

Aker BP’s partners in the license are Equinor with 40% and ORLEN Upstream Norway with 12.3% shares.

The drilling operation will be conducted with Odfjell Drilling’s Deepsea Stavanger semi-submersible rig.

The 210-built drilling rig is of the GVA 7500 type, built by Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering in South Korea. It is capable of working at water depths of 3,000 meters with drilling depth capacity of 10,670 meters.