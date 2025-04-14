Pulling the Plug on Old Offshore Wells

Well-Safe Solutions, a seven-year-old company with already more than 400 employees and 100 well decommissioning projects under its belt, relies on its fleet – two semisubmersibles and one jack-up – but more so on its engineering acumen to successfully, safely take old offshore assets out of action. James Richards, Well Abandonment Director, Well-Safe Solutions discusses with Offshore Engineer TV insights on the technology driving the business, as well as the next fertile grounds for decommissioning activity.