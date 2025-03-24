Glamox to Light Denmark’s Largest Offshore Wind Farm

Lighting specialist Glamox has secured a contract from ProCon Wind Energy to supply its LED marine lighting solutions for Thor offshore wind farm, being constructed by RWE offshore Denmark.

The contract from ProCon Wind Energy will see lighting installed on 72 wind turbine foundations for RWE’s offshore wind farm.

The Thor wind farm will be located off the Danish west coast – approximately 22 km from Thorsminde off the west coast of Jutland. Once operational, it will generate more than 1GW of green electricity for the Danish market. Turbine installation is due in 2026, with the start of operations in 2027.

Glamox has provided 1,200 marine-certified LED luminaires for the external and suspended internal platforms of the foundations.

These platforms are said to be critical as they ensure access to the turbine and the technical connection between the monopile foundation and the wind turbine.

Since the lighting is installed at external access points, it must withstand the harshest marine conditions, including saltwater exposure, waves, lightning strikes, and vibrations from strong winds.

The turbine foundations, which reach up to 100 metres in height, will each weigh approximately 1,500 tonnes. Siemens Gamesa SG 14-236 DD wind turbines will be mounted on these foundations.

“For our customers and their offshore wind farms, lighting is key for safe and efficient working conditions. Lighting that works on every service mission is needed and paramount. It has to be long-lasting and withstand vibrations from the wind turbine and the extreme offshore environment – coping with rain, wind, corrosive seawater, and sub-zero temperatures. Glamox provides this,” said Thomas Dybro, Head of Project Development & Sales at ProCon Wind Energy.

The external and internal lights use Glamox’s second-generation family of MIR linear luminaires.

These will be procured, supplied and installed by ProCon Wind Energy at yards in Poland and Greece. The second generation of these robust marine-certified luminaires was launched with a stunt involving a luminaire equipped with a battery pack, thrown out of a helicopter at a height of 500 metres above a fjord. You can see again what happened here.