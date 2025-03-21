Hellenic Cables, Asso.subsea Get Dunkerque Offshore Wind Farm’s Cabling Job

Hellenic Cables and Asso.subsea have secured a turnkey contract by Réseau de Transport d’ Électricité (RTE) to supply and install export cables for the Dunkerque offshore wind farm.

The Dunkerque offshore wind farm, with a planned capacity between 500 and 600 MW, will feature two 225kV HVAC export cable links which will enable the seamless transfer of clean energy to the French grid.

Hellenic Cables will design, manufacture and supply 32km of submarine cables for the double submarine cable link, as well as 38km of underground cables for the tri-phased double underground cable link.

It will also supply submarine and underground cable accessories, perform on site jointing, testing and termination works and be responsible for the commissioning of the cable links.

The installation partner Asso.subsea will be responsible for the transportation, laying and protection of the submarine cables links.

The cables, both onshore and subsea, will be manufactured at Hellenic Cables’ facilities in Greece.

For the installation of the subsea cables, Asso.subsea will utilize the expanded capacity of its fleet, deploying specialized in-house-designed equipment to ensure precision, efficiency and the highest quality standards throughout.

The project involves complex laying and burial operations in shallow waters, an area where Asso.subsea has demonstrated extensive expertise over the years.

“We are proud to collaborate once again with Hellenic Cables and RTE on the Dunkerque Offshore Wind Farm, a landmark project that reinforces our shared commitment to advancing renewable energy infrastructure,” said Alexandros Tziotakis, Chief Operating Officer at Asso.subsea.

The wind farm is being developed by Eoliennes en Mer de Dunkerque (EMD) consortium, made up of EDF Renouvelables and Enbridge.