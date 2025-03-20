Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Six DOF Vessels Set to Sail to Africa for Multi-Million Dollar Subsea Job

(Credit: DOF)
(Credit: DOF)

Norwegian offshore supply vessel operator DOF Group has secured a ‘very large’ subsea umbilical, riser, and flowline (SURF) project for an undisclosed energy company offshore Africa.

Under the contract, DOF will deliver its full suite of project management, engineering, logistical and execution services to install flexible flowlines, risers, cables and associated subsea structures.

DOF will also install a floating production unit on behalf of the client, offshore Africa.

Offshore execution is planned in second half of 2025 and is expected to involve six DOF vessels and more than 450 vessel days, the company said.

DOF defines a ‘very large’ contract as the one with value between $100 million and #200 million.

"This contract further demonstrates the confidence energy companies have in DOF to fast-track, manage and execute large-scale marine operations for the installation of critical production infrastructure. We are delighted with this award and eagerly anticipate the opportunity to deliver on this project,” said Mons Aase, CEO DOF Group.

