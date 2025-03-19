Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Dutch Firms Cement Offshore Wind Collaboration

(Credit: Enersea)
(Credit: Enersea)

Offshore engineering specialist Enersea and EPCI management expert IX Renewables have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to enhance collaboration in the offshore wind sector.

IX Renewables specializes in EPCI management, offering technical, commercial, and legal expertise for offshore wind developments. Enersea brings deep technical knowledge in offshore wind engineering, ensuring optimal designs and feasibility for renewable energy projects.

This partnership will improve client services by combining IX Renewables’ management capabilities with Enersea’s engineering excellence, delivering high-quality solutions for offshore wind developments.

The MoU also fosters joint business development, allowing both companies to collaborate on projects where their expertise aligns.

“This agreement strengthens our ability to enhance end-to-end solutions for offshore wind projects,” said Tom van der Linde, COO of IX Renewables.

“With our engineering expertise and IX’s management experience, we can drive greater efficiency and innovation in offshore wind,” added Dirk Pulles, Senior Offshore Wind Energy Consultant at Enersea.

Renewable Energy Industry News Activity Europe Offshore Wind

Related Offshore News

(Credit: RWE)

First Foundations for 1.6GW German Offshore Wind Project...
Boreas vessel (Credit: Van Oord)

Van Oord’s Giant Wind Installation Vessel Boreas Reaches...

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Petrobras Starts Production at Largest FPSO to Operate Offshore Brazil

Petrobras Starts Production at

Current News

Chouest Group Bolsters its Subsea Robotics, Acquires Kystdesign

Chouest Group Bolsters its Sub

Apollo to Buy Majority Stake in OEG in Over $1B Deal

Apollo to Buy Majority Stake i

Floatel International Sells Laid Up Accommodation Rig

Floatel International Sells La

Subsea7 to Keep Solstad’s Normand Subsea Vessel Busy for Years

Subsea7 to Keep Solstad’s Norm

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine