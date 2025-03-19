Dutch Firms Cement Offshore Wind Collaboration

Offshore engineering specialist Enersea and EPCI management expert IX Renewables have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to enhance collaboration in the offshore wind sector.

IX Renewables specializes in EPCI management, offering technical, commercial, and legal expertise for offshore wind developments. Enersea brings deep technical knowledge in offshore wind engineering, ensuring optimal designs and feasibility for renewable energy projects.

This partnership will improve client services by combining IX Renewables’ management capabilities with Enersea’s engineering excellence, delivering high-quality solutions for offshore wind developments.

The MoU also fosters joint business development, allowing both companies to collaborate on projects where their expertise aligns.

“This agreement strengthens our ability to enhance end-to-end solutions for offshore wind projects,” said Tom van der Linde, COO of IX Renewables.

“With our engineering expertise and IX’s management experience, we can drive greater efficiency and innovation in offshore wind,” added Dirk Pulles, Senior Offshore Wind Energy Consultant at Enersea.