Norway Clears Equinor for Two-Well Drilling Operation in North Sea

The Deepsea Atlantic drilling rig (Credit: Marit Hommedal / Equinor)
The Norwegian Offshore Directorate (NOD) has granted Equinor a drilling permit for two wildcat wells in the North Sea.

The permit is for wells 34/6-8 S and 34/6-8 A in production license 554.

Equinor is the operator of the license with 40% working interest, with partners Aker BP and Vår Energi each holding 30%.

The drilling operation will be conducted with Odfjell Drilling’s Deepsea Atlantic semi-submersible rig.

Deepsea Atlantic rig is sixth generation deepwater and harsh environment unit, which can operate at water depths of up to 3,000 meters.

The dual derrick, dynamic-positioned rig incorporates enhanced GVA 7500 designs. Its maximum drilling capacity is 10,670 meters.

