ORE Catapult and Japan’s FLOWRA to Jointly Advance Floating Wind

(Credit: ORE Catapult)
The Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult and the Japanese Floating Wind Technology Research Association (FLOWRA) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to work together to reduce development risks and costs of floating offshore wind.

The MoU is the culmination of a nine-month period of collaboration and will include personnel exchange, work on standardization of component technologies and a test and demonstration alliance to facilitate large-scale technology development.

Floating offshore wind is set to play a major role in the future energy mix of both the U.K. and Japan in the years to come.

Harnessing U.K. R&D capability and the strength of Japanese industrial manufacturing capacity will accelerate development of this important technology, bringing innovative and sustainable renewable energy to both countries and wider global markets.

As well as the economic benefits and job creation opportunity floating offshore wind presents, it will provide significant energy security and support efforts in both countries for emissions reduction to combat climate change.

 “As two island nations with a longstanding history of trade and investment partnership, Japan and the UK are important partners for the burgeoning technology development of floating offshore wind.

“Working with our friends and colleagues at FLOWRA to address the challenges and opportunities in bringing floating offshore wind to commercial deployment will stimulate significant economic and export opportunities, create jobs, bolster energy security and support our respective efforts to combat climate change,” said Cristina Garcia-Duffy, Director of Research and Technical Capabilities at ORE Catapult.

Renewable Energy Industry News Activity Asia Offshore Wind Floating Wind

