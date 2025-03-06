Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Noble’s Jack-Up Rig Hired for Work Offshore Suriname

(Credit: Noble Corporation)
(Credit: Noble Corporation)

Offshore drilling contractor Noble Corporation has secured a contract for its Noble Regina Allen jack-up rig with an undisclosed operator offshore Suriname.

The one-well contract will span approximately 65 days, and is expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2025.

The contract has a total value estimated at $17.7 million, including mobilization and demobilization fees.

Noble Regina Allen jack-up rig is of Friede & Goldman JU3000N design, built in 2013. The rig can operate at water depths of 400 ft, and its maximum drilling depth is 35,000 ft.

