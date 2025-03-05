Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
MacGregor to Deliver Crane for Dive Support Vessel

(Credit: MacGregor)
(Credit: MacGregor)

MacGregor, part of Cargotec, has been awarded a contract to deliver a 100T AHC crane for a dive support vessel owned by Jana Marine Service Company.

The crane delivery to the Guangzhou Salvage shipyard is scheduled in the second quarter 2026, with vessel delivery later that year..

MacGregor's local sales team will work in close cooperation with Guangzhou Salvage throughout the project to ensure the crane's seamless integration into the vessel and optimise its performance.

"Our 100T AHC crane is a proven solution that offers superior performance and reliability. We are confident that it will meet the customer's needs and exceed its expectations,” said Pasi Lehtonen, Senior Vice President, Offshore Solutions, MacGregor.

The contract, which was booked in the fourth quarter 2024, is not reported as part of Cargotec’s orders received, as MacGregor is reported as part of discontinued operations.

To remind, Cargotec said in November 2024 it would sell its cargo handler business MacGregor to European private equity firm Triton in a deal valued at $506 million, including debt.

