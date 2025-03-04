TDI-Brooks Adds to Africa Project List with Nigerian Survey

TDI-Brooks recently secured a contract with Compass Survey Limited to conduct a series of 2D Ultra High-Resolution (2DUHR) seismic site surveys and pipeline route assessments for SPDC offshore Nigeria.

These projects involve the acquisition of conventional geophysical data and high-resolution seismic imaging to assess potential hazards, ensuring safe well site clearances and optimal pipeline route planning.

TDI-Brooks deployed its survey vessel, R/V Proteus, to Nigerian waters for the project. The primary objective of the project was to identify potential drilling hazards and risks along the proposed pipeline route, ensuring safe and efficient offshore development while minimizing environmental and operational risks.

R/V Proteus is expected to continue working in Nigeria until the third quarter of this year on various analogue and 2D HR survey projects.

TDI-Brooks is presently operating three vessels in West and Southwest Africa, engaged in various projects for leading international oil companies.

The company’s 75-meter DP-II vessel, R/V Nautilus, is currently involved in a deepwater geotechnical project off the coast of Namibia, which includes 20-meter JPCs and 40-meter CPT-Stingers.

Following this, the company will undertake a shallow water deep push CPT project with its Manta-200. These projects are expected to conclude by early March, after which the Nautilus will be available for additional assignments in West Africa.

The R/V Gyre is presently engaged in a range of environmental and geotechnical projects in Northwest Africa during the first and second quarters.

In 2024, Gyre’s Kongsberg’s Multibeam Echosounder (MBES) was upgraded from an EM-302 to an EM-304 MKII. The new EM-304 MKII is capable of high-resolution seabed mapping from 10 meters to more than 5,000 meters. The vessel then completed a seep-hunting project in Suriname prior to transiting to Las Palmas.



