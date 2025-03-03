Valeura Wraps Up Infill Drilling Campaign in Gulf of Thailand

Canada-based oil and gas company Valeura Energy has completed an infill drilling campaign at the Manora field, offshore Gulf of Thailand.

Manora field is located in license G1/48, where Valeura Energy holds a 70% operated working interest.

Valeura drilled a five well program, comprised of three production-oriented infill development wells and two appraisal wells.

Borr Drilling’s Mist jack-up rig is currently under contract with Valeura until August 2026, with option to extend.

Following completion of the Manora drilling campaign, the drilling rig has mobilized to license B5/27, fully owned and operated by Valeura, where it is currently conducting a drilling program on the Jasmine C wellhead platform.

In total, the company's Manora field working interest share oil production before royalties has increased from 2,144 bbls/d as December 2024 average, to 2,866 bbls/d for the last 14-day period.

Additionally, the appraisal objectives of the campaign have yielded between three and five potential future drilling targets, which will be further evaluated for inclusion in a future drilling program.

The A34 well was drilled for infill development targets within the deep 600-series sands in the field's eastern fault block. The well was successful and has been completed as a multi-zone comingled producer.

The horizontal A38 well was also drilled into the eastern fault block, with the objective of developing the shallower 300-series sands. It was completed as a producer, with the well design incorporating an innovative downhole autonomous inflow control device (ICD) to manage water vs oil production.

The company is monitoring the impact of this, and other ICDs deployed elsewhere on its fields, to optimize the application of this technology across the portfolio.

The A36 well targeted sands across several known producing intervals in the field's main fault block and has been completed as a multi-zone infill development well.

As is normal in many multi-zone wells, only the deepest targets are currently producing and the shallower zones will be brought on production later.

The A35 well successfully appraised several zones of interest within the shallower 300-series sands.

While this appraisal well will not be used a producer, and accordingly has been plugged and abandoned, the results encountered have indicated the potential for three further development wells within this reservoir section, which will now be further studied and modelled for inclusion in future development drilling.

The horizontal A37 well was drilled as a combination appraisal and development well. The well encountered an encouraging appraisal target in the 500-series sands, which is now being matured for inclusion in a future drilling campaign. The well's development target, within the deeper 600-series sands was completed as a producer.