Trinidad Seeks Clarifications Over Potential US License Cancellations

Trinidad and Tobago is reaching out to U.S. President Donald Trump's administration to understand if his announced cancellation of oil licenses related to Venezuela will affect authorizations for projects with the Caribbean nation, Energy Minister Stuart Young said on Thursday.

Washington since 2023 has granted licenses to Shell, BP and Trinidad's National Gas Company to plan and develop gas projects with Venezuela. Trinidad's government was seeking the extension of one of the authorizations so the project can deliver first gas around 2027.

The minister also said Trinidad awarded a lease contract to Nigerian energy firm Oando OANDO.LG to operate the country's 175,000-barrel-per-day Point-a-Pierre refinery, which remains idled since 2018.





(Reuters - Reporting by Curtis Williams; writing by Marianna Parraga; Editing by Leslie Adler)