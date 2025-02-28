Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Trinidad Seeks Clarifications Over Potential US License Cancellations

© currahee_shutter / Adobe Stock
© currahee_shutter / Adobe Stock

Trinidad and Tobago is reaching out to U.S. President Donald Trump's administration to understand if his announced cancellation of oil licenses related to Venezuela will affect authorizations for projects with the Caribbean nation, Energy Minister Stuart Young said on Thursday.

Washington since 2023 has granted licenses to Shell, BP and Trinidad's National Gas Company to plan and develop gas projects with Venezuela. Trinidad's government was seeking the extension of one of the authorizations so the project can deliver first gas around 2027.

The minister also said Trinidad awarded a lease contract to Nigerian energy firm Oando OANDO.LG to operate the country's 175,000-barrel-per-day Point-a-Pierre refinery, which remains idled since 2018.


(Reuters - Reporting by Curtis Williams; writing by Marianna Parraga; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Industry News Activity South America North America Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

© natanaelginting / Adobe Stock

Trump Cancels Chevron's Venezuela Oil License
(Credti: Shearwater Geoservices)

Shearwater Nets ExxonMobil’s Contract for 4D OBN Survey...

Sponsored

HOS DP2 Innovator – Setting the Standard for 2025

HOS DP2 Innovator – Setting the Standard for 2025

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Petrobras Starts Production at Largest FPSO to Operate Offshore Brazil

Petrobras Starts Production at

Current News

US Congress Overturns Biden’s Methane Fee on Oil and Gas Producers

US Congress Overturns Biden’s

Trinidad Seeks Clarifications Over Potential US License Cancellations

Trinidad Seeks Clarifications

A New Thriller About an Amazing Rescue

A New Thriller About an Amazin

Tidewater's 2024 Net Income Jumps

Tidewater's 2024 Net Income Ju

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine