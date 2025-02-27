Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Expro Gets On Board CCS Scheme Off Netherlands

(Credit: Expro)
(Credit: Expro)

U.S.-based oilfield services provider Expro has secured a contract to supply tubular running services (TRS) as part of a major Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) project in the Netherlands.

The contract includes the recompletion and conversion of legacy offshore gas production wells into CO2 injection wells, decommissioning of shallow wells and drilling of platform slot recovery wells as part of the first offshore CCS storage system in the Netherlands.

Expro will deliver the contract using its proprietary non-marking TRS technology which has been specifically designed to run corrosion-resistant alloy (CRA) tubulars.

In a highly corrosive CO2 environment, this will maximize the longevity of the pipe and help address the challenges of providing long-term well integrity assurance.

 “Securing this contract for this major CCS project highlights Expro’s advanced technical expertise in deploying CRA tubulars. The specific technologies being used throughout the project are proven in the oil and gas sector and it is fantastic to see these capabilities helping to unlock the potential of the CCS sector,” said Iain Farley, Regional Vice President for Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa at Expro.

Subsea Industry News Activity Europe Carbon Capture CCS Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

Saipem's Castorone vessel (Credit: Saipem)

Italy’s Saipem and Norway’s Subsea7 Merger to Create...
(Credit: Eidesvik Offshore)

Eidesvik, Agalas and Reach Subsea Order New Dual-Fuel...

Sponsored

HOS DP2 Innovator – Setting the Standard for 2025

HOS DP2 Innovator – Setting the Standard for 2025

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Petrobras Starts Production at Largest FPSO to Operate Offshore Brazil

Petrobras Starts Production at

Current News

Germany Moves Toward Energy Independence but Falls Short of Climate Target

Germany Moves Toward Energy In

Subsea7 Marks 53% Profit Rise Ahead of Planned Saipem Merger

Subsea7 Marks 53% Profit Rise

Eni Takes 46% Quarterly Profit Hit

Eni Takes 46% Quarterly Profit

US Grants License Extension to Serica Energy for Rhum Field

US Grants License Extension to

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine