Expro Gets On Board CCS Scheme Off Netherlands

U.S.-based oilfield services provider Expro has secured a contract to supply tubular running services (TRS) as part of a major Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) project in the Netherlands.

The contract includes the recompletion and conversion of legacy offshore gas production wells into CO2 injection wells, decommissioning of shallow wells and drilling of platform slot recovery wells as part of the first offshore CCS storage system in the Netherlands.

Expro will deliver the contract using its proprietary non-marking TRS technology which has been specifically designed to run corrosion-resistant alloy (CRA) tubulars.

In a highly corrosive CO2 environment, this will maximize the longevity of the pipe and help address the challenges of providing long-term well integrity assurance.

“Securing this contract for this major CCS project highlights Expro’s advanced technical expertise in deploying CRA tubulars. The specific technologies being used throughout the project are proven in the oil and gas sector and it is fantastic to see these capabilities helping to unlock the potential of the CCS sector,” said Iain Farley, Regional Vice President for Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa at Expro.